Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi in action against VfB Stuttgart in UCL | Image: AP

UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund will lock horns against Villarreal in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture, at the iconic Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Wednesday, November 26.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal have faced two times so far. Out of which, Villarreal clinched one win and one fixture ended in a draw. The last time Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal faced each other was back in 2024, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Borussia Dortmund hold the 14th place on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with seven points from four matches. Dortmund have clinched just one win in their last five matches. The Germans are coming into this fixture after a 3-3 draw with VFB Stuttgart.

On the other hand, Villarreal are at their top form recently. The Spanish club have clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. Villarreal are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Mallorca.

