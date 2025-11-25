Updated 25 November 2025 at 21:29 IST
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?
Borussia Dortmund will square off against Villarreal in their upcoming UCL fixture on November 26.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund will lock horns against Villarreal in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-2026 fixture, at the iconic Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Wednesday, November 26.
The match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal have faced two times so far. Out of which, Villarreal clinched one win and one fixture ended in a draw. The last time Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal faced each other was back in 2024, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
ALSO READ: Real Madrid Handed A Bitter Blow Ahead Of Their Champions League Clash Against Olympiacos
Borussia Dortmund hold the 14th place on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with seven points from four matches. Dortmund have clinched just one win in their last five matches. The Germans are coming into this fixture after a 3-3 draw with VFB Stuttgart.
Advertisement
On the other hand, Villarreal are at their top form recently. The Spanish club have clinched four wins and conceded a defeat in their previous five matches. Villarreal are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over Mallorca.
ALSO READ: Luis Enrique Hopeful Ousmane Dembélé Will Return For PSG’s Champions League Clash Against Tottenham
Advertisement
Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
Where Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 Match Take Place?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
What Time Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 Match Start?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Where Can You Watch The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 Match On Live TV?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match will be live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match can be watched on live streaming on the Sony LIV website and app, with a subscription.