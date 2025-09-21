Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Bundesliga Match Live In India?

Dortmund's Ramy Bensebain celebrates after scoring against Juventus in UCL | Image: AP

Bundesliga 2025-2026: Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with Wolfsburg in their upcoming fixture in the Bundesliga 2025-2026 on Sunday, September 21, at the iconic Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Dortmund and Wolfsburg have faced each other 33 times, and it's the Black and Yellows who have an edge over Wolfsburg. Dortmund sealed 23 wins and Wolfsburg sealed six victories.

Dortmund clinched three wins in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 4-4 draw against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026. Dortmund hold the third place on the standings with seven points and have a goal difference of +5.

On the other hand, Wolfsburg have clinched just two wins in their previous five fixtures. They had a sluggish start to season. They are coming into this game after a 3-3 draw against Koln, on September 13.

Wolfsburg hold the 11th place on the standings with five points and have a goal difference of +2.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will kick off at 11 PM IST.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Bundesliga match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will have a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

