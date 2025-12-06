Bournemouth vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Chelsea's Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah during Premier League fixture against Arsenal | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Bournemouth will square off against Chelsea in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture, at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday, December 6.

The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have played 19 matches against each other, out of which Bournemouth clinched four wins, and Chelsea sealed 12 games. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw.

Bournemouth displayed a poor performance in the ongoing 2025-2026 season. In their previous five matches, they failed to clinch a single win, conceding four defeats and one draw. They are coming into this match after a 1-0 defeat to Everton. Bournemouth hold the 14th place on the standings with 19 points from 14 matches.

On the other hand, Chelsea clinched three wins and conceded one defeat in their previous five matches. The Blues suffered a 3-1 defeat to Leeds on December 4. Chelsea hold the fourth place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 24 points from 14 matches.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 6.

Where will the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

What time will the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?