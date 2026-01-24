Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Liverpool will resume their Premier League commitments as they travel South to face Bournemouth on January 24, 2026. The Reds will look forward to a win in a push to consolidate their place within the league's top four.

Liverpool are on an impressive run of 13-unbeaten games across all competitions, although six of them have been draws, including each of their last four Premier League fixtures. Their last draw was against 19th-placed Burnley, where they were held 1-1 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are not in crisis yet, but they do need to start winning games. The club have won only 1 of their last 14 fixtures across all competitions. Their last win came against Tottenham when they beat them 3-2 at home. Bournemouth have lost only one match out of their last five matches.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details

When will the match between Bournemouth and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Where will the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool be played?

The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Liverpool will be played at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

What time will the Premier League match start?

The match between Bournemouth and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bournemouth and Liverpool match in India?

The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Liverpool can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool in India?