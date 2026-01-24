Updated 24 January 2026 at 18:22 IST
Manchester City vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?
Manchester City will host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026, for their Premier League fixture after their defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.
Manchester City will return to Etihad Stadium on January 24, 2026, as they host Wolves for their Premier League clash. Pep Guardiola's side will enter the match after a difficult outing in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt, which the former lost 3-1.
Prior to the Champions League clash, Manchester City started their difficult week with a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford in the Manchester Derby. Notably, City have picked up just three points from their last four league matches and are seven points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Meanwhile, Wolves are not doing better in the Premier League; however, there have been signs of improvement in recent games. They have been unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes draws against Everton, Manchester United, Newcastle, and their first-ever league victory this season against West Ham, and a 6-1 win against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup 3rd round.
Manchester City vs Wolves Live Streaming Details
When will the match between Manchester City and Wolves be played?
The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will be played on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Where will the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Wolves be played?
The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Wolves will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
What time will the Premier League match start?
The match between Manchester City and Wolves is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Wolves match in India?
The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Wolves can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live-stream the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Wolves in India?
The upcoming Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.