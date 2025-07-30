Luis Diaz Leaves Premier League Champions Liverpool, Joins Bundesliga Winners Bayern Munich in £65.5M Deal

The summer football transfer window of 2025 has been a busy one for Liverpool. The Merseyside team, under the management of Arne Slot, won the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season and have since seen a lot of new players join including Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

However, the arrival of so many new players had to be offset by sales and that is why it is no surprise that winger Luis Diaz will be leaving the club to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The deal to take Diaz from Liverpool to Bayern is worth £65.5 million, and thus one of the biggest sales that Liverpool have ever made in their club history.

Diaz Leaving With ‘Duty Fulfilled’

Speaking on the move, Diaz said that he was grateful to be able to leave the club as a champion but was sad that his ‘perfect goodbye’ was not possible due to the sudden death of teammate Diogo Jota.

"It's good to be leaving with the feeling of a duty fulfilled, and, most of all, to be leaving a champion. It would have been the perfect goodbye if we hadn't lost one of ours in such a tragic way. I carry everyone with me in my heart, but one of them in particular: Diogo. I will never forget him. We will never forget him. Thank you for everything," he said on an Instagram post.

Diaz was in particularly prolific form last season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions as Liverpool went on to win their record-equalling 20th English football first-division title.

A Lookback at Diaz's Liverpool Career

The winger joined Liverpool in the January 2022 winter transfer window in a deal that cost them about £37 million initially, meaning they actually made a huge profit off his sale to Bayern.

He scored 41 goals in 148 appearances for the club and won 4 trophies including the Premier League, two League Cups and the FA Cup.