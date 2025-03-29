Brazil Line Up Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola As Potential Replacement After Sacking Dorival Junior

The Brazilian Football Federation has reportedly set their sight on appointing Pep Guardiola as their next manager. Dorival Junior was relieved of his duties following Brazil's 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Argentina.

Brazil Eye Pep Guardiola As Dorival Junior Replacement

Dorival was appointed in January 2024 and endured a pretty disappointing time during his tenure at the helm of the Selecao. He led the country to seven wins, three losses and six draws. This is not the first time Guardiola has been linked with the Brazil job. There were reports of a secret meeting between the former FC Barcelona manager and Brazil, as it was touted he would take up the Brazil job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But it won't be a walk in the park for the CBF, as Guardiola extended his stay at the club until 2027 last year. Manchester City have struggled to hit the ground running this time, and they also crashed out of the Champions League this season.

Brazil Line Up Three-Man Shortlist

But he did express his desire to manage an international team after his association with the reigning English champions ends. As per UOL, Brazil have identified three potential candidates: Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus.

Ancelotti recently firmly rejected all the rumours, citing that he loves Brazil, but he has a contract to honour at Real Madrid. The top six teams will automatically enter the FIFA World Cup 2026, and Brazil are currently placed fourth.

However, CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues dismissed all the rumours, claiming they are yet to contact anyone. As quoted by 90min.com, he said, "From now on, we will look for a replacement.

"What was said about there being contact did not go through the CBF management. In due course, we will inform the replacement."