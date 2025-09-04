Brazil vs Chile Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live In India?

The Brazilian players train ahead of a World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Chile | Image: AP

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil will lock horns against Chile in their upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture on Friday, September 5th, at the iconic Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro.

The match between Brazil and Chile will kick off at 6 AM IST.

Brazil are coming into this match after a 1-0 win against Paraguay in their previous World Cup Qualifier fixture on June 11. It was Vinicius' lone goal that helped Brazil to clinch a win against Paraguay.

In their previous five fixtures, Brazil have sealed only three wins and conceded just one defeat. Meanwhile, Seleçãos had two draws in their last five matches.

In the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL standings, Brazil stand in third place with 25 points with a +5 goal difference.

The Brazilian National Team underwent a severe change in management when Carlo Ancelotti took charge as the head coach of the team. This is the first time a foreign national will be coaching the Brazilian side.

With Raphina, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta in the attack, Brazil have a better squad in the upcoming fixture against Chile.

On the other hand, Chile have clinched only one win in their previous five fixtures. Chile's last win came in February 2025, when they clinched a 6-1 win over Panama in a friendly fixture.

Chile are coming into this fixture after a 2-0 defeat against Bolivia on June 11.

In the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL table, Chile stand at the bottom-most place with just 10 points and have a goal difference of -15. They have a minimal chance to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

Brazil vs Chile, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match take place?

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Where will the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match take place?

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at the Estádio do Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

What time will the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match start?

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 6 AM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match on live TV?

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be watched on live streaming?

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app with a subscription.

Brazil Squad: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Alexsandro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabrizio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Raphina (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham).