Brazil vs Egypt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match In India?

Brazil vs Egypt: Brazil will face Egypt in a warm-up match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio on Sunday, June 7.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 AM IST.

This fixture marks the beginning of Brazil’s preparations for the prestigious tournament. The five-time World Cup champions will take the field without Neymar, who is still recovering from a calf injury.

Egypt, meanwhile, will also begin its build-up for a long-awaited return to the World Cup. The Pharaohs have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand. Coach Hossam Hassan will be looking to fine-tune his side’s structure before their opening clash against Belgium. Mohamed Salah remains the standout star in the squad, with Omar Marmoush expected to provide an additional attacking option against one of the tournament favourites.

Advertisement

Brazil vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming Details

When Will The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Take Place?

The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match will take place on Sunday, June 7th.

Advertisement

Where Will The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Take Place?

The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match will take place at Huntington Bank Field, Ohio, USA.

What Time Does The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Take Place?

The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How To Watch The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Brazil vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match Live Telecast?