Brazil vs Morocco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Brazil will take on Morocco in a Group C FIFA World Cup encounter at MetLife Stadium. The Selecao are tipped to be one of the hot favourites for the World Cup title and will seek a winning start to their World Cup journey. Brazil haven't tasted success in the FIFA World Cup since 2002.

Neymar has been ruled out of Brazil's World Cup opener, and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the player is still far from being match-fit. Brazil are placed in Group C with Haiti and Scotland being the other two teams. Brazil have gone unbeaten in their last 20 FIFA World Cup opening encounters dating back to 1934, securing 17 victories as things stand.

Morocco got the better of Portugal in the 2022 quarterfinal and lost to France in Qatar. They also were controversially handed the AFCON title after Senegal left the pitch for 15 minutes as a protest after Morocco were awarded a penalty kick.

Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be played on Sunday.

At what time will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will kick off at 3:30 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be held at the MetLife Stadium, New York.

How to watch the live telecast of Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?