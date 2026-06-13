FIFA World Cup 2026: Carlo Ancelotti Provides Disappointing Neymar Update, Santos Star Ruled Out For Brazil vs Morocco

Brazil won't have the service of Neymar when they take on Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at MetLife Stadium. Despite injury concerns, Carlo Ancelotti selected Neymar in his 26-man squad for the tournament.

Ahead of the Brazil vs Morocco match, Ancelotti insisted Neymar could be back in training next week. “We hope that he can be back in full training next week.

“When we called up Neymar we didn’t only call him up for his footballing qualities, which are undoubted, but also for his experience, because he can be an example for the young players that we have in the squad.”

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