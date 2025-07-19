Brazilian Attacker Rodrygo's Future At Real Madrid In Jeopardy As Premier League Giants Show Interest - Report

Real Madrid and Brazilian attacker Rodrygo Goes is set to part ways with the La Liga giants after keen interest from Premier League giants, as reported by top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Currently, Real Madrid are holding talks with the Brazilian attacker to discuss the player's future in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Rodrygo Likely To Leave Real Madrid, As Per Report

As per the report, Rodrygo 'loves' Los Blancos and wants to stay in the club. However, Real Madrid are likely to sell the star attacker for €100 million.

As of now, top Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown their interest in Rodrygo ahead of the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

After Xabi Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid's new head coach, Rodrygo stands behind Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, which means he is likely to get less playing time in the upcoming season.

Rodrygo's Stats With Real Madrid

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in July 2019. Following that, the 24-year-old has played 270 matches, scoring 68 goals. In the previous 2024-2025 season, the Brazilian had a quiet season, scoring 14 goals from 54 matches and making 10 assists.

Rodrygo's best season with Los Blancos was in 2023-2024, when he scored 17 goals from 51 matches. With Real Madrid, Rodrygo has won many prestigious trophies, like La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and Super Cup.

Real Madrid had a disappointing 2024-2025 season, failing to win a single trophy. In the 2024-2025 season, Real Madrid finished in second place in the La Liga standings with 84 points. In the La Liga 2024-2025, Real Madrid won 26 matches and conceded six defeats after playing 38 matches.