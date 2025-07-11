Chelsea's Noni Madueke Expected To Join Arsenal: A Tactical Masterstroke Or A £52M Gamble For The Gunners?

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Noni Madueke for 52 million (GBP). The 23-year-old English winger will sign a 5 year deal with the Gunners, a transfer which is stirring a significant buzz.

How Noni Madueke Could Bring Improvements In Arsenal?

Noni Madueke is a dynamic right winger. His pace, close control, and dribbling ability bring a touch of flair which could add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attack. The Gunners were criticized during the 24/25 English Premier League season for their lacklustre attacking force. Their attack felt a bit stagnant at times, and there was an overall lack of goal-scoring threat. Many of their goals came from orchestrated set pieces rather than individual brilliance or beautiful team play.

This style of play was effective to an extent. But in order to compete with the world's finest football clubs, it is necessary to have a dynamic attack that can link up well and to have forwards who are capable of consistently producing moments of brilliance. Madueke may not be able to consistently produce in front of goal as the Englishman only registered 7 goals and 3 assists for Chelsea last season.

But he is the type of player who can create something out of nothing. The right winger's high technical ability allows him to be effective in one-on-one scenarios, which creates some chances.

While the 23 years old right winger's output in front of goal isn’t great, he has time to develop a knack for scoring goals, and if he can do that, he will become a dangerous player. The signing also provides Arsenal with more depth in the attacking positions. Arsenal’s squad depth was exposed last season as several players faced injuries, and their backup players struggled to fill the void.

A Major Price Tag Issue Revolves Around Noni Madueke's Signing

While Noni Madueke is a talented player, it is hard to imagine that he will displace Bukayo Saka from the starting lineup. Saka is an established player at Arsenal, and there is no doubt that he is the club's starting right winger.

As mentioned before, the squad depth gained from Madueke's signing could be beneficial for Arsenal, but it is reasonable to ask: Is spending 52 million pounds on a backup player the right decision?

Frustration already surrounds to the fact that the Viktor Gyokeres deal is reportedly dragging on because Sporting are demanding more than Arsenal are willing to pay. Given that Gyokeres is a natural striker, which is exactly what the Gunners need at the moment, it is odd that they have swiftly paid a significant fee for Madueke, a player in a position that they aren’t necessarily lacking in.

Madueke could also operate on the left wing, a position where Arsenal lack a guaranteed starter, but he would likely be less effective there, as his game is built around cutting inside from the right.