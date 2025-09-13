Brentford vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Premier League action has resumed and Chelsea will take on Brentford in their next match. Chelsea are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and will try to extend their winning record.

Enzo Maresca has a tough task to cut out as Liam Delap has been ruled out for up to three weeks. Delap arrived from Ipswich Town in the summer and could be a severe blow for the Premier League giants. The Blues have recalled Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland, while Joao Pedro will certainly start in the number 9 role.

Brentford started their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest but returned to winning ways in the next game against Aston Villa. They lost to newly promoted Sunderland just before the international break and will have a lot to ponder against the mighty Blues on their home turf.

Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming



When will the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Sunday, September 14.

Where will the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 will take place at Gtech Community Stadium in London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match start?

The Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match?

The Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2025-26 Match?