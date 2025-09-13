Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Juventus will take on Inter Milan in the Serie A in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday. Both sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far and will seek to hit the ground running early in the season.

Juventus have maintained a perfect start to the season, having won two out of two in the Serie A so far. Despite severe chaos, Manager Igor Tudor navigated all challenges and guided the Bianconeri to 4th-place finish last season. Juventus have lost just once to Inter Milan in the last 11 league meetings and will definitely start the game as the favourites.

Inter succumbed to their first loss under Cristiano Chivu against Udinese in the last game. Inter lost the Serie A title to Napoli by just one point last season, and the Nerazzurri will have to make up the lost ground early this season. A win against Juventus will also set up the tone for the Champions League as last season's runners-up will travel to the Netherlands to take on Ajax.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will be played on Saturday, September 13. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will take place at the Allianz Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and Juventus.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A match in India?