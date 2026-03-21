Updated 21 March 2026 at 15:00 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?
Liverpool will face off against Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture on Saturday. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Liverpool will seek a return to winning ways when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League. Liverpool have been pretty erratic this season and their priority will be to finish in the top four to ensure a place in the Premier League.
Liverpool's spirited display against Galatasaray in the Champions League will provide them with a massive boost after a last-ditch equaliser marred their hope against Tottenham Hotspur. With Manchester United losing two points against Brentford, the Reds can further lay down a marker with a win against the Seagulls.
Brighton have managed to get their Premier League campaign back on track with three wins out of the four matches. Given Liverpool's shaky form in the English Premier League, they will definitely fancy their chances against Arne Slot's side.
Also Read: 'Want FIFA World Cup 2026 To Go Ahead As Scheduled': President Gianni Infantino Assures Amid Iran's Participation Concern
Advertisement
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details
When will the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool be played?
The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
Advertisement
Where will the Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool be played?
The Premier League fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool will be played at the Amex Stadium.
What time will the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool start?
The match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool match in India?
The Premier League fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live-stream the Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool in India?
The upcoming Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 15:00 IST