Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk Lead As Liverpool And Portugal Players Mourn At Diogo Jota's Funeral

Diogo Jota's sudden demise sent shockwaves around the world. The Liverpool star died in a car accident with his brother on Thursday near Zamora, which also happens to be close to the border with Portugal.

Diogo Jota And His Brother Died In Car Crash

As reported by the Associated Press, the brothers were supposed to catch a boat to England as Jota was travelling to join Liverpool for pre-season. There hasn't been any confirmation regarding the cause of his death but as per the Spanish police, blown-out tires might be the cause of the death. The car went into flames after crashing on an isolated stretch of the highway, as reported by the AP. The incident happened just 10 days after Jota married his Rute Cardoso, long-time partner. Jota, who also lifted the Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool, shared three children with his wife.

Liverpool, Portugal Players Pay Respect To Diogo Jota At Funeral

Players from all over the world, including Diogo Jota's Liverpool and Portugal teammates, gathered in Gondomar, near Porto, to pay their last respects to their beloved colleague. Portugal international Rúben Neves and João Cancelo arrived at the funeral after Al-Hilal's FIFA Club World Cup match with Fluminense. Both Cancelo and Neves couldn't control their tears after both the club decided to honour Jota before their match.

Among the others were Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, and Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez. Portugal football team coach Roberto Martínez and Jota's Portugal colleagues Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias were also present to mourn their friend's death.

Ruben Neves pays his last respect to Diogo Jota