Who Was Andre Silva, Diogo Jota's Brother Who Tragically Passed Away Alongside Him in A Car Accident in Spain?

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away due to a car accident.

The football world was shocked on Thursday (July 3) by the news of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passing away due to a horrific car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora. The brothers were travelling on the road when a tyre puncture resulted in the car veering off the road and being flipped over. The car then caught fire and both brothers passed away due to the injuries.

Jota was a known player to many fans as he was a regular fixture in the Liverpool side since he joined in 2020 and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Premier League title with them. But less is known about his brother, who also played the game professionally.

A Brief Look at Andre Silva's Career

Andre was the younger of the two brothers but it is fair to say he did not have the same rise to the top of the game as his brother.

He was a part of the FC Porto youth team for 6 years from 2011-17 and from there on out, he had something of a journeyman career.

A two-year stint at Pacos de Ferreira was followed by a year-long stint at Famalicio in 2019-20 and then another year in Boavista in 2020-21.

He then spent a further two years at Gondomar, the side he started his youth career at in 2011, before joining Penafiel, the side he was contracted to when he tragically passed away.

World Left Shocked by Their Passing

The news of their passing left many in shock, with a number of players posting tributes to the two of them.

"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Rest in peace," FC Porto, the club which both brothers represented, said.