'A Moment Where I Struggle' - Ex-Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Pens Heartfelt Note to Diogo Jota

The sudden death of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota as well as his brother Andre Silva left the world of football in shock. The two players passed away in Spain after the car they were driving went off the road due to a burst tyre and went off the road, with the resulting accident causing the car to catch fire.

Many of Jota and Silva's former teams and teammates paid tribute to the two players, and the latest to join in on the wave of tributes pouring in is former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who it is worth noting was the manager who signed Jota to play for Liverpool in 2020.

Klopp paid tribute to both of them in a heartfelt social media post.

"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them," he said in the post.

Other Tributes to The Brothers

The sudden passing of the two brothers left many in shock, and led to a number of heartfelt tributes coming their way.

"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily," the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

"It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Rest in peace," FC Porto, the club which both brothers represented, said.