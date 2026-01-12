WATCH| Kylian Mbappe Urges Real Madrid Teammates Not To Give Barcelona Guard Of Honor After Spanish Super Cup Defeat

Real Madrid faced their long-time rivals, Barcelona, in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia, where the Catalan club edged Los Blancos in a 3-2 win. However, it was Kylian Mbappe's actions after the final whistle that gained widespread attention after a viral video appeared to show the Frenchman pulling away his teammates and refusing to give a guard of honor to Barcelona.

Barcelona players were seen applauding and forming a guard of honor for the Real Madrid players as they went up to the stage to collect their medals. However, after Los Balncos got off the stage, Mbappe was seen gesturing to his teammates and guiding them away from the winning team.

Real Madrid Refused To Give Traditional Guard Of Honor

Following the final whistle, Barcelona applauded their rivals as they went up to collect their medals. Still, this gesture was not reciprocated by the Los Blancos, as they chose to return to the bench, refusing to show the same gesture to their opponents.

Following the release of the clip, Kylian Mbappe has come under fire, with many netizens accusing him of deliberately avoiding a traditional show of sportsmanship. Notably, their recent loss marked their third consecutive final defeat to Barcelona.

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe's night on the pitch had been frustrating as well. The former PSG player was expected to miss the final due to his knee injury, but still travelled to Saudi Arabia and was introduced as a substitute in the second half, but was unable to make a decisive impact.

Barcelona Win 3-2 Against Real Madrid

The Catalan club opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the game through Raphinha, which was soon equalised by Vinicius Jr's solo goal. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski restored the Catalan club's lead shortly after, before it was again equalised by Gonzalo Garcia at the stroke of half-time.