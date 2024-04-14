×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Cadiz vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to watch the La Liga match in India, UK, USA and Australia?

Ahead of the start of the Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga match, let's find out how to watch the match live in India, US, UK, and in Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Alaves at the Montjuic stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After an emphatic display in the midweek Champions League game against PSG, FC Barcelona are set to take on Cadiz in the domestic La Liga fixture. Barcelona are second in the league whereas Cadiz are in the relegation zone. Both the teams cannot afford to lose and hence a cracker of a match is expected.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters defeat Hyderabad FC 3-1 in ISL

What date will the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 match be played?

BAR vs CAD will be played on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Where will the Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 match be played?

CAD vs BAR will be played at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

At what time Cadiz vs Barcelona La Liga match will kick-off?

CAD vs BAR match will kick start at 12:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Cadiz vs Barcelona live telecast?

CAD vs BAR will be televised on the Sports 18 channel in India.

Also Read | Iker Casillas FEUD with Spanish Football Federation

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming in India?

CAD vs BAR will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming on Fubo TV.

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Cadiz vs Barcelona on Viaplay Sports 1

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Cadiz vs Barcelona live on Optus Sport.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 match?

  • Cadiz predicted lineup: Ledesma; Carcelen, Fali, Chust, J. Hernandez; Navarro, Alcaraz, Fernandez, Sobrino; Ramos, Juanmi.
  • Barcelona predicted lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Fort; Fermin, Roberto, De Jong; Yamal, Torres, Felix.

 

 

 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

