CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Despite Valiant Effort, India Fall Short Against Iran, Concede 3-0 Defeat In Group B Fixture

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Despite brave efforts, the Indian National Football Team conceded a 3-0 defeat against Iran in the Group B fixture of the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium, on Monday, September 1, 2025.

The Blue Tigers displayed a stunning performance in the first half and kept the scoreline stalemate. Even though India failed to keep the ball possession in the first but they still solidified their defence, which Iran failed to break.

In the second half, it was Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh who gave Iran the first lead in the 60th minute of the match. Later, it was substitutes Ali Alipour and Mehdi Taremi added to their lead in the 89th and 90+6th minutes, respectively.

India's Backline Stood Tall In First Half Against Iran

The defending champions, Iran, created pressure on the Blue Tigers from the very first moment of the game, but it was the Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's stellar saves that kept the scoreline unchanged.

The back line of the Blue Tigers stayed alert throughout the first half and made some brave efforts. Just minutes after the quarter-hour mark, Iran's Mohammad Amin Hazbavi and Omid Noorafkan's efforts went wide.

In the 24th minute of the match, India got their first chance of the match when Suresh Singh Wangjam’s cross was trapped inside the Iran box by Irfan Yadwad, who laid it off for Nikhil Prabhu. However, Nikhil's shot was blocked.

As time passed, the Blue Tigers gained more confidence and created more chances, but they lacked finishing skills in their attack.

After the end of the first half, the scoreline remained unchanged as both teams failed to score in the first 45 minutes.

Iran Draw First Blood In Second Half

The Blue Tigers started their second half in the same fashion by allowing Iran to keep possession of the ball, but it didn't help India in their Group B fixture.

In the 60th minute, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh broke the deadlock for Iran. Hossein Kanaani built the attack and kept a cross towards Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by India's defender Rahul Bheke. However, in the return ball Hosseinzadeh found a chance to keep a shot from close range.

Iran brought in Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi to create more threats inside India's box.

After conceding the first goal, the Blue Tigers tried to equalize, but they couldn't pass Iran's defence. Jithin MS tried to create a few threats with his fiery runs, but it was enough to get the back of the net.

The experience of Jahanbakhsh and Taremi shone through in the dying minutes. The former produced a shot that was saved, while the latter pounced on the rebound, only to hit the upright, before Alipour sneaked the ball in at the far post, doubling the lead for Iran.