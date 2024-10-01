Published 06:12 IST, October 1st 2024
Cagliari off the bottom of Serie A after win at Parma
Cagliari moved off the bottom of Serie A after a hard-fought 3-2 win at Parma on Monday. Cagliari refused to buckle when Parma twice cancelled out its lead.
Cagliari's Nadir Zortea scores the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Parma and Cagliari in Parma, Italy | Image: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
