Cagliari vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Serie A 2025-2026: Cagliari will lock horns against AC Milan in the upcoming Serie A 2025-2026 match on Saturday, January 3, at the Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

The match between Cagliari and AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 AM IST. The two teams have faced each other 27 times, out of which AC Milan has clinched 20 wins and Cagliari has secured just one match. Meanwhile, six games ended in a draw. The last time they faced was on January 12, 2025; the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta Provides Crucial Declan Rice Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal vs Bournemouth Tie

Cagliari have clinched two wins and suffered one defeat in their previous five matches. Meanwhile, two games ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after sealing a 2-1 win over Torino. Cagliari hold the 14th place on the standings with 18 points from 17 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, AC Milan sealed two wins and conceded two defeats in their last five matches. Meanwhile, one game ended in a draw. They are coming into this match after a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona. AC Milan stand in the second place on the Serie A 2025-2026 standings with 35 points from 16 matches.

Advertisement

Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 3.

Where will the Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Unipol Domus in Cagliari, Italy.

What time will the Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

The Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India. The match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Cagliari vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?