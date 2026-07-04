Canada vs Morocco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
Canada will host Morocco in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter on Saturday. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Canada will aim to secure a place in the Round of 16 when they take on Morocco in the FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium. Canada will be banking on their home support to secure a place in the last eight, while Morocco's stupendous run will make them the utter favourites in this clash.
Morocco played out a 1-1 draw with Brazil, followed by two wins over Scotland and Haiti. Morocco eliminated Portugal in the Qatar World Cup and the onus will be on them to better their performance this time. For Canada, they registered their first win in a FIFA World Cup knockout match and the expectations will be huge this time.
Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming
When will the Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco will be played on Saturday (IST).
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At what time will the Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.
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Where will the Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco will be held at the Houston Stadium.
How to watch the live telecast of Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco will be available on United8 Sports.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Hostile Reception Greets England In Mexico City, Harry Kane And Co Booed Ahead Of RO16 Fixture
How to watch the live streaming of Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Canada and Morocco will be available on the Zee5 app and website for a subscription.