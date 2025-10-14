Cape Verde Create History, Become Second-Smallest Nation To Qualify For FIFA World Cup After Beating Eswatini

History has been created in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Cape Verde defeated Eswatini 3-0 at home to become the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup. The Blue Sharks not only secured a spot in the World Cup, but they also secured top spot in their qualifying group ahead of continental heavyweights Cameroon. Cape Verde, who gained independence from Portugal in 1975, had made an attempt to play the World Cup finals in 2022.

Here's a Look at Cape Verde's Journey in the Qualifiers

The islanders, who were in Group D, grabbed the pole position by beating Cameroon 1-0 at home. They then needed just one victory to grab a spot in the World Cup final that will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Cape Verde, an archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, has a population which is under 525,000 according to the latest figures from the World Bank.

Cape Verde reached the quarter-finals on debut in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2013, and they are currently placed at the 70th spot of the world rankings. Apart from Cape Verde, Iceland is the only country with a smaller population to qualify for the marquee multi-national tournament. Iceland played the 2018 FIFA World Cup that was held in Russia in 2018.

"Traditionally, it's been difficult to qualify for the World Cup, especially in Africa where you had to finish first. This time, if you finish first, you're in. The motivation to be first and hold on to that has been crucial," said centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes. Africa have nine guaranteed slots after the expansion of the 48-team World Cup.

Home Crowd Gets Behind Cape Verde