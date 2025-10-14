Lionel Messi Likely To Visit India Two Times In 2025, Argentina To Play FIFA International Friendly Against Australia

Reigning football world champions Argentina will visit Kerala to play a FIFA International Friendly against Australia on November 17, 2025. The match will reportedly be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Argentina are currently gearing up for a friendly match against Puerto Rico, and chances are pretty high that their biggest superstar, the legendary Lionel Messi, might make a return. The update has surfaced after Messi's recent stellar performance for Inter Miami.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi Joins Forces With Jordi Alba As Inter Miami Grind Atlanta United Courtesy Of Dominant 4-0 Victory

Messi Likely To Visit India Twice

It is being reported that Messi might play Argentina's friendly against Australia. The legendary soccer player will also lead FIFA World Cup champions. The organizers recently denied that Argentina haven't changed their minds about the India tour. Argentina will first play against Angola, and then they will move to their next assignment, to play a game against Australia in Kochi.

"We could confirm it only after a few days, but efforts are on to get a strong team for Australia to play against. Argentina will reach Kochi on November 15, while the Australians will land on November 10. The Australian team will also be accompanied by a delegation of the Australian government," said Anto Augustine, the Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, as quoted by Sportstar.

As per Augustine, the match would be televised to a global audience. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi is going through renovations, and they are expected to be completed by the end of October. Apart from Messi, players like Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Rodrigo De Paul might be on display if Argentina chose to field a strong XI against Australia.

Call To Be Taken On Messi's Participation For Puerto Rico Game