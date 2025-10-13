Updated 13 October 2025 at 17:09 IST
Portugal Sustain Massive Injury Setback Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier Against Hungary, AC Milan Winger Withdraws From National Duty
The Estádio José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon will host the Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup European qualifier game. Portugal couldn't score a goal in their last game against Ireland
After playing the first two World Cup qualifiers, Portugal are gearing up to play their next game against Hungary. The fixture will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade. Roberto Martinez's side had plenty of opportunities to score in their previous fixture against Ireland, but somehow they failed to find the net. The Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer side have enjoyed playing against Hungary in the past and they will look to bounce back in their upcoming FIFA World Cup European qualifier.
Rafael Leão Suffers Injury Blow
Rafael Leão, the AC Milan winger, has been dismissed from national duty by head coach Roberto Martinez. Leão is going through an ongoing fitness issue which is a result of a recent injury that he picked up. The winger will now return to his club and begin an individual training program. Leão is also in a race against time to be completely fit for Milan's upcoming clash with Fiorentina.
"Rafael Leão was dismissed from the National Team and will not participate in the match against Hungary. The decision to dismiss the player was made by the national team coach, Roberto Martínez, after assessing the physical condition of the player who participated, off the bench, in the Portugal-Republic of Ireland match," said a statement from the Portuguese Federation.
The Milan winger did not train also after the assessment about his injury was made. Leão had sustained a muscular calf injury during AC Milan's Coppa Italia game that was played in August. The winger will now play his next match against AC Milan. Leão has been restricted to substitute appearances so far and he will want to make his first start of the 2025-26 season.
All Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo
The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo continues to grab maximum eyeballs whenever Portugal play. He might have failed to score in Portugal's last game against Ireland, but he will now want to contribute to a winning cause in the upcoming Portugal vs Hungary game.
13 October 2025