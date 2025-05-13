Chelsea and Arsenal Set to Battle It Out For Wantaway Real Madrid Winger in The Summer Transfer Window - Reports

With the 2025 football summer transfer window set to open soon, there have been a lot of rumours flying around regarding the future of some players. For Real Madrid, the biggest news has been the potential arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer.

However, there has also been talks of a reset at the Bernabeu given they are on course to end the season without a trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti has already been confirmed as the new Brazil manager, and Xabi Alonso is rumoured to be replacing him.

ALSO READ | Alonso Confirms Leverkusen Exit Ahead Of Expected Real Madrid Return

But the Spaniard could be without a key attacking player who has piqued the interest of Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

Rodrygo Uncertain of Madrid Future

Brazilian winger Rodrygo has reportedly told the club that he wants a move as he seeks to get more regular playing time.

The former Santos player, who has been at Real since 2018, has largely been used as an impact player off the bench or a back-up option due to injuries.

And with the arrival of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in 2023 and 2024, respectively, Rodrygo has fallen further down the pecking order.

He would reportedly cost around 85 million euros, given he is currently on a deal that has 3 years left.

Where Would He Fit at Chelsea or Arsenal?

But he would provide an instant upgrade for both Chelsea and Arsenal at his position.

Rodrygo primarily operates on the left-wing, and both sides are keen to add a right-footed left-winger to their squad.

Arsenal's only back-up to Gabriel Martinelli is Raheem Sterling, who is on loan from Chelsea and who probably hasn't impressed enough to make this move a permanent one.