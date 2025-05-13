Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Handed Major Boost Ahead of UEFA Europa League Final vs Tottenham Hotspur

While the 2024-25 season has largely been one to forget for Manchester United, they can still salvage it to a large extent if they win the UEFA Europa League final vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Not only would the win ensure United end the season with a trophy, it would also ensure their automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

It would also give new head coach Ruben Amorim a chance to end his first season in charge of the club with a trophy.

Many believe that Amorim's future could well be linked to how the result of the final goes - but a new report has debunked that theory.

Amorim's Job is Safe - Report

The Portuguese manager will remain in the job even if Spurs are the team that leave the San Sebastian Stadium with the trophy.

This is according to a report from The Guardian, who claim that United's decision makers want to give Amorim a proper transfer window to build his squad.

He was brought in mid-season, after the club had spent significant money on players - but those players were largely suited to former manager Erik ten Hag.

The current hierarchy want to give Amorim time to work with the squad while also investing in players who would be able to play the way he wants to.

In that sense, it is perhaps sensible that the results of this season are largely being seen as a write-off.

United's Poor League Season

That is because the kind of form United have exhibited this season could have seen them embroiled in a relegation battle in other years.

Luckily for United - and even Spurs, who currently sit one position below United in 17th place - the three relegation spots have been largely confirmed a while ago.