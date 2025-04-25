'They Are The Favorites': Carlo Ancelotti Not Confident In His Real Madrid Team Ahead Of Copa del Rey Final Against Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to meet for the third time this season as the two teams will be playing in the Copa del Rey final on Sunday, 27th April (Indian Time). The two teams have faced each other twice as of right now with Barcelona winning both the matches against their arch-rivals. Barcelona have been in terrific form this season and are currently at the top of the table in La Liga and are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the match between the two arch-rivals, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti does not seem too confident in his team.

Carlo Ancelotti's Confidence Shaken In Real Madrid Team

Real Madrid who are considered as the kings of the Champions League were recently eliminated from the tournament by Arsenal in stunning fashion. As Real Madrid get ready to take on Barcelona for the third time this season, the track record is not with them as Barcelona has already defeated them 4-0 and 5-2 this season. Following this Carlo Ancelotti named arch-rivals Barcelona as the favorites to take the win in the final.

"Maybe they are the favorites, but a final is a final and anything can happen. We have to defend well and I am convinced that we will defend well and have opportunities in attack," said Carlo Ancelotti while speaking about the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona's Injuries Could Dent Chances To Win Final

Barcelona ahead of the final have two of their key players succumbing to injuries. These players are Robert Lewandowski who is the main striker for the Catalans and left back Alejandro Balde. Robert Lewandowski is expected to be out of action till May due to a muscle injury while Balde is recovering from a hamstring injury.