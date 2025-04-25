Copa del Rey Final: Will Revitalized Barcelona Pull Off Another Heist On Faltering Real Madrid?

Copa del Rey Final: A rejuvenated FC Barcelona will take on a struggling Real Madrid in the much-anticipated Copa del Rey final. The Catalans have so far dominated both the El Clasico matches, and the onus will be on the Catalans to make it count for the third time.

FC Barcelona Are Cruising At A High Speed

Barcelona have been pretty much flawless this season, but their defence has had issues this season. Defensive rigidity has been an issue as they have conceded more goals than Real Madrid and Getafe. But they have outscored their opponents, although their wastefulness in front of the goal in the recent game against Malaga will be a massive concern for Hansi Flick.

They attempted 40 shots in the last La Liga game, scoring only once, and the absence of Robert Lewandowski could prove to be a major worry for them. Kylian Mbappe is expected to be fit and handling him would be a massive challenge for Barcelona's high-line defensive setup.

Real Madrid Have Encountered An Underwhelming Season

Madrid crashed out of the Champions League with a loss against Arsenal in the quarterfinal, while they are also four points adrift of Barcelona on the La Liga table. But they could still resurrect their season with a huge win in the Copa del Rey final. It could help them make a late push in their La Liga title challenge, but given their current form, it is looking like a difficult task.