Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil Seek Revenge Against Japan In High-Voltage RO32 Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil and Japan meet in a high‑stakes Round of 32 clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Monday, June 29, with kick‑off scheduled for 10:30 PM IST.

The Selecão, chasing a record sixth title, enter as favorites. However, Japan’s resilience and their recent friendly victory over Brazil ensure this tie is far from straightforward.

Japan Confident Ahead Of Brazil Clash

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu exuded confidence ahead of the crucial fixture, vowing to embrace the challenge “bravely” and with “courage.” He added that his side is aiming for the championship despite being considered underdogs.

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“We want to take on the challenge bravely and with courage. We realized there’s a chance to win even when our winning percentage was zero. That was a moment when history changed. They are the favorite to win in every tournament. People might laugh at us, but we, too, are aiming for the championship. We want to play as an underdog. We will do our best to make history once again,” Moriyasu said at the pre‑match press conference.

On the other hand, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will start on the bench in the upcoming fixture, though he is fit enough to play more than 15 minutes.

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“Neymar has progressed very well. I think he improved a lot last week. It’s a shame he couldn’t train the whole time he was with us. He can play more than 15 minutes. He’s in good shape. But it depends a lot on the game context and how things develop,” Ancelotti said.

How Brazil, Japan Reach Knockout Stage

Brazil and Japan have met seven times previously, with the Selecão winning six encounters. The Samurai Blue managed just one victory, stunning Brazil 3‑2 in a friendly on October 14, 2025.