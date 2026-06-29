Japan Confident Ahead Of Brazil Clash, Coach Moriyasu Eyes Upset Against Selecao At FIFA World Cup 2026: 'There’s A Chance To Win'
Ahead of the Round of 32 tie at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hajime Moriyasu voiced optimism, stressing Japan’s determination to confront Brazil with bravery
- SportFit
- 2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan will lock horns with Brazil in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Houston Stadium on Monday, June 29.
The high‑voltage clash between the two giants kicks off at 10:30 PM IST.
Brazil and Japan have met seven times previously, with the Selecao winning six encounters and holding the upper hand. The Samurai Blue have managed just one victory, which came on October 14, 2025, when they stunned Brazil 3-2 in a friendly.
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Japan Confident Ahead Of Brazil Clash
On the eve of the knockout tie, Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu exuded confidence, insisting his side will embrace the challenge with bravery and courage.
“We want to take on the challenge bravely and with courage. We realized there’s a chance to win even when our winning percentage was zero. That was a moment when history changed,” Moriyasu said.
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Acknowledging Brazil’s status as favorites, Moriyasu stressed that Japan are also aiming for the championship and will relish the role of underdogs.
“They are the favorite to win in every tournament. People might laugh at us, but we, too, are aiming for the championship. We want to play as an underdog. We will do our best to make history once again,” he added.
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Here's How Brazil, Japan Performed In Group Stage
Brazil topped Group C to reach the knockout stage, beginning with a goalless draw against Morocco before recording commanding wins over Haiti and Scotland.
Japan advanced after finishing second in Group F with five points. The Samurai Blue opened with a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, thrashed Tunisia 4-0, and closed the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Sweden.