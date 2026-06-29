Neymar To Start On Bench For Brazil Against Japan At FIFA World Cup 2026, Confirms Carlo Ancelotti

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil will face Japan in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Houston Stadium on Monday, June 29. The clash between the two sides kicks off at 10:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the crucial knockout tie, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed Neymar’s fitness and confirmed the forward may start on the bench against Japan.

Carlo Ancelotti Opens Up On Neymar's Fitness

Speaking at the pre‑match press conference, Ancelotti revealed that Neymar has made significant progress in recovering from his calf injury. He noted that the 34‑year‑old was unable to train consistently but remains in good shape.

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Ancelotti added that Neymar is capable of playing more than 15 minutes, though his involvement will depend heavily on the flow of the game in Houston.

“Neymar has progressed very well. I think he improved a lot last week. It’s a shame he couldn’t train the whole time he was with us. He can play more than 15 minutes. He’s in good shape. But it depends a lot on the game context and how things develop,” Ancelotti told reporters.

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The Brazilian forward sustained a calf injury before the start of the tournament, ruling him out of the opening matches against Morocco and Haiti. He finally made his long‑awaited return in Brazil’s final group‑stage victory over Scotland, ending a three‑year absence from the national team.

Brazil Favourites Ahead of Japan Clash

Brazil enter the knockout stage as favorites, while Japan embrace the underdog role. The two teams have met seven times, with the Selecao winning six encounters. Japan’s sole triumph came in October 2025, when they edged Brazil 3‑2 in a friendly.