Carlo Ancelotti Set To Part Ways With Real Madrid After Humiliating Arsenal Defeat In UEFA Champions League: Report

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to part ways with Real Madrid after the humiliating defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The 15-time UCL champions suffered their first defeat in a UCL quarter-final in over 20 years following their sluggish performance against Arsenal. The Los Blancos displayed a poor show in both the first and second legs against Arsenal.

Carlo Ancelotti To Leave Real Madrid After CDR Final

The report from Sky Sports stated that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after the Copa Del Rey final on April 27th. The report added that the Italian manager will sit in Real Madrid's dugout till the Copa Del Rey Final.

In the first leg match at the Emirates Stadium on April 9th, Real Madrid conceded a 3-0 defeat following Declan Rice's brace and Mikel Merino's lone goal. The Whites expected to turn the game around in the second leg. However, Carlo Ancelotti's side suffered another heartbreak at the Santiago Bernabeu after the North London club crushed Real's hopes to defend the title with a 2-1 defeat on April 17th.

In the second leg of the UCL quarter-final match, Arsenal dominated over Real Madrid from the very first minute of the game. The Gunners maintained a better ball possession than the Whites in both halves. Arsenal were brilliant with their solid defensive lineup, and they have restricted Real Madrid from keeping a single shot on target.

Overall, Arsenal kept a 66 per cent ball possession and the Los Merengues could only have 34 per cent. The Premier League club have kept six shots on target. While, Real managed to keep three shots on target.

It was all over for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu when Arsenal's Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock after getting the back of the net in the 65th minute. Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal for Real Madrid in the 67th minute, but it had no impact on the aggregate. Gabriel Martinelli nailed the last pin after scoring in the 93rd minute. The quarter-final clash ended in favour of Arsenal with 5-1 on aggregate over Real Madrid.

Real Madrid To Play FC Barcelona On April 27th In The CDR Final