Huge Boost For Liverpool, Captain Virgil van Dijk Joins Mohamed Salah, Signs New Deal To Extend His Stay At Anfield

Liverpool have announced captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay. After Mohamed Salah, Liverpool managed to tie their second-most important player to a new deal ahead of the new season.

Virgil van Dijk Signed New Liverpool Contract

Van Dijk's contract was supposed to expire after the conclusion of this season, and the player had been engaged in a conversation with the club. With Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to leave for Real Madrid, the Dutch defender's new deal speaks volumes about Liverpool's ambition. Arne Slot's team can ensure their 20th league title on Sunday if they defeat Leicester City and Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

As quoted by the official Liverpool site, the 33 year old said, “There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Virgil van Dijk Has Been One Of The Best Defenders In EPL

The former Southampton defender has been an ever-present in the Premier League and led Liverpool's title push by featuring in the heart of defence alongside Ibrahima Konate. The Reds crashed out of the Champions League and the FA Cup and also lost to Newcastle United in the League Cup final.