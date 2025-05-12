Carlo Ancelotti Takes Over As Brazil Coach, Xabi Alonso Expected To Be Named Next Real Madrid Manager

Carlo Ancelotti has been named as the next manager of the Brazil Football Team. The Real Madrid manager will take charge after Los Blancos play their final La Liga match against Real Sociedad.

Carlo Ancelotti To Take Over Brazil National Team

Ancelotti's Madrid contract was supposed to expire next year, but his future had remained unclear following Real Madrid's underwhelming form. They crashed out of the UEFA Champions League following a two legged defeat against Arsenal and also lost to FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The official CBF statement read, “This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons – the only five-time Fifa World Cup champions and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe’s elite competitions.

“The CBF extends its sincere gratitude to Real Madrid and [president] Mr [Florentino] Pérez for the cordiality and sportsmanship shown in facilitating the coach’s release during his contract term, allowing this new chapter to begin with mutual respect and cooperation between the teams."

Brazil haven't won the FIFA World Cup title since 2022, and Ancelotti's priority will be to end the prolonged title drought. The Italian will be the first non-Brazilian manager to ta up the job since 1925 as it stands.

Xabi Alonso Expected To Be Next Real Madrid Manager

Xabi Alonso is expected to replace Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Bayer Leverkusen announced their Spanish manager will leave the club after more than two and a half seasons. Xabi guided the club to an unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning campaign and also led them to the second position this season. Madrid are expected to make a formal announcement. Their 3-4 loss to Barcelona in the La Liga further dashed their hopes in the Spanish top flight, and it remains to be seen how Alonso measures things at the Santiago Bernabeu.