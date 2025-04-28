Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, Shatters CR7's Long-Standing Real Madrid Record Amid Poor Season

Kylian Mbappe might have a sluggish start to his Real Madrid career, but the Frenchman has managed to shrug off his concerns. Despite his goalscoring traits, Madrid could still finish this season without a single trophy in their cabinet.

Los Blancos lost another opportunity to resurrect their season following their loss in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. They already crashed out of the Champions League with a two-legged defeat against Arsenal, while they are also four points behind the table toppers, Barcelona, in the La Liga.

Kylian Mbappe Smashed Cristiano Ronaldo 's Real Madrid Record

Mbappe scored his 34th goal against the Catalans in the Copa del Rey final and, in the proceedings, surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite list. The French international now has scored the most number of goals in his debut campaign, surpassing the former Real Madrid forward. Ronaldo took 35 games to reach his tally, while it took Mbappe 51 games to break CR7's record.

Mbappe ended his five-game drought and could still add a few more goals with Madrid also scheduled to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, which is returning in a new, refurbished format. He needs 4 more goals to get past Iván Zamorano to be Real Madrid's top scorer in a debut season.

Real Madrid Encountered Multiple Issues This Season