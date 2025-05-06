Champions League, Inter Milan vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Updated May 6th 2025, 21:03 IST
Champions League: A place in the Champions League semifinal will be at stake when Inter Milan host FC Barcelona at the San Siro Stadium. The first leg ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw and we could expect a fiery second leg. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Inter's rigidity will be tested as they have been a very formidable force at their home. They have been on a 15-match unbeaten run at home in European competitions and Barcelona need to invade their solid defensive line, which has conceded just five goals and has leaked just eight goals in the UCL this season. Inter are also sweating on the fitness of Lautaro Martinez and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine striker will play from the first moment.
Barcelona's treble hopes are still very much alive as the Catalans defeated Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey final and are also leading the La Liga table. Barca's only loss in the UCL came against Borussia Dortmund and they will be adamant to end their UCL drought. Barca's free-flowing scoring spree has been the bedrock behind their success this season and they have already netted 40 goals this campaign. It will essentially be a fight between Barcelona's offence and Inter's defence.
Inter Milan
Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Arnautovic, Thuram
Barcelona
Szczesny; Garcia, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martinez; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres
The Champions League semifinal match between Inter Milan and Barcelona will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live teleast will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
