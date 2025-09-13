Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The MLS Match Live In India?

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Image: AP

In Major League Soccer's matchweek 30, two titans of the Eastern Conference will lock horns to bring some exciting action.

Charlotte FC would be hosting Inter Miami CF, with both sides eyeing a spot in the playoffs. Expect some drama and intensity to flare up in North Carolina.

The excitement would be at an all-time high as Lionel Messi is available for selection in the match-up.

After nursing a minor muscle injury in his right leg, the Argentine looks all geared up and ready for action. La Pulga is fully ready to face Charlotte FC in North Carolina.

Charlotte FC Hosts Inter Miami CF For A High-Stakes MLS Outing

Charlotte FC would enter the match with the home advantage, having won five consecutive games, and the momentum is higher than ever. Wilfried Zaha would be essential as the team would rely on him. He has helped with seven goals and nine assists this season, making him a key player.

The hosts look formidable despite having injuries to key players and will look to give a tough fight to the visiting side.

Inter Miami CF, on the other hand, look to improve its performance in Charlotte. After winning three out of their five MLS outings, the Javier Mascherano-led side would aim to improve themselves.

While Miami's attack has been splendid, the team's defensive work has been wobbly, as they could not keep a clean sheet in their past nine fixtures.

The pressure will be on Lionel Messi to improve Inter's chances against Charlotte FC in a high-stakes clash.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF MLS Match Live Streaming

When Will The Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF MLS Match Be Played?

The MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF will be played on Sunday, September 13. The match will kick off at 05:00 AM IST.

Where Will The Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF MLS Match Be Played?

The MLS match between Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Where To Watch The Live Telecast Of The MLS Match Between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF In India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF won't be available in India.

Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of The MLS Match Between Charlotte FC And Inter Miami CF In India?