Injury Concerns Mount For FC Barcelona With Lamine Yamal Ruled Out Of Next La Liga Fixture Against Valencia

La Liga: FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that young Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal will be missing the upcoming La Liga fixture against Valencia.

FC Barcelona will take on Valencia in their next La Liga clash on Monday, September 15, at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Barcelona Manager Provides Crucial Update On Lamine Yamal's Injury

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed that Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of the Valencia match. Flick added that the youngster had to take painkillers and couldn't train before the Valencia fixture.

"He will not be available for me it's a pity. He went to the national team with pain, he did not train, he got painkillers for playing," Hansi Flick told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

The Barcelona manager also slammed the Spanish National Football Team for not taking good care of Yamal, saying they forced the youngsters to play even though they were leading in the games.

"In every match they were three goals ahead, he played 79 and 73 minutes. Between the matches, he didn't train. This is not taking care about players," he added.

"Spain have best team in the world best players in the world. In every position they are unbelievably good. Maybe also when we want to take care of players, young players, it's like that, doing this... I'm really sad about this," he further added.

Lamine Yamal's Stats With FC Barcelona

Yamal joined Barcelona's senior team in April 2023. Since then, the youngster has played 109 matches and scored 27 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, the 18-year-old played 55 matches, scoring 18 goals, and making 21 assists.

Even though Lamine Yamal will be out of the field, youngster Marc Bernal has recovered from his knee injury. Bernal played his last match nine months ago.