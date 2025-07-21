Chelsea And Arsenal in Tug of War to Sign RB Leipzig Forward Xavi Simons - Reports

The football transfer window has intensified with both Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal stepping up in their pursuit of multiple players to strengthen their squad. Now, however, it appears as if the two London sides are eyeing a player who is seen by many as a top future prospect - RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons.

The Dutch international can play in a multitude of positions and is likely to leave the Bundesliga side this season due to his contract status.

Simons only has 2 years left on his deal, meaning Leipzig could be in danger of losing him for a cut-price fee in the summer of 2026. What's more, the player has made it clear he wants to leave.

How Much Would He Cost?

Given Simons currently has very little time on his contract, there is an expectation that he could cost in the range below €70 million.

That is relatively cheap for a player who has long been seen as one of the fastest rising talents in Europe, especially given €100 million is a mark regularly breached for top players nowadays.

Chelsea are hoping to lower the fee by offering more favourable payment terms - they would pay a majority up front, as opposed to doing so in installments.

Who Else Are Chelsea And Arsenal Targetting?

Of course, neither side is looking to try and get just one player in - recent speculation has linked them to a number of attacking players.

Arsenal are keen to bolster their forward ranks by signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and they are the favourites to secure the Swedish striker's signature.

Aside from him, the club have also been linked with a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze - although it seems unlikely they will sign both Eze and Simons in one window.