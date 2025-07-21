Explained: Why Marcus Rashford Might Struggle To Feature For Barcelona After Securing Transfer From Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is on the verge of joining FC Barcelona on a loan deal from Manchester United, as per reports. The English international spent the last half of the season on loan at Aston Villa but returned to Old Trafford in the summer.

Marcus Rashford's FC Barcelona Journey Could Hit A Roadblock

Manchester United reportedly gave a green light to the transfer, and the 27-year-old reached Spain to finalise all the process and his medical ahead of his official unveiling as a Barcelona player. The 27-year-old will join the Catalans on a loan deal after agreeing to a pay cut, as per multiple reports. The La Liga giants will have the option to make the deal permanent in 2026, but should they decide not to exercise the option, they would have to pay a penalty to Manchester United as things stand.

Barcelona are flying to Thursday to take part in their Asia Tour, and Rashford is likely to join the contingent. But should he sigh, he isn't guaranteed to feature for the team in La Liga. Barcelona's financial struggles are pretty evident, and they remain under the strict vigil of the La Liga authority. As per reports, Hansi Flick's side needs to offload some players in order to register Marcus Rashford for the upcoming season.

They were close to agreeing on a fee with Athletic Bilbao for Nico Williams, but failed to provide a registration guarantee, which reportedly was the reason for their inability to sign the winger. Nico went on to extend his stay with Athletic Bilbao.

