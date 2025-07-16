Lamine Yamal Inherits Lionel Messi's Iconic No. 10 Shirt At FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has been handed the No. 10 jersey at FC Barcelona. The iconic shirt was made famous by Lionel Messi, who made his name at the club, having come through the La Masia ranks at the club.

Yamal, who turned 18 on Sunday, will don the No. 10 shirt when the next season kicks off. The announcement was made by FC Barcelona during Yamal's contract extension ceremony. The Spanish youngster penned a new deal with the Spanish club, which enabled him to stay at the club until 2031. Ansu Fati became the imminent successor of the No. 10 jersey, but the forward has struggled with inconsistency and persistent injury issues and moved to AS Monaco on a loan deal this summer.