Kylian Mbappe Pens Down Emotional Farewell Note To Departing Real Madrid Star Lucas Vasquez: 'A Legend On And Off The Pitch'

Star attacker Kylian Mbappe paid an emotional tribute to departing Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez, calling him a legend on and off the field.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 16th, Real Madrid confirmed that Lucas Vázquez is set to leave Los Blancos after spending 10 years at the Spanish capital.

Kylian Mbappe Cut Short Vacation To Attend Lucas Vázquez's Real Madrid Farewell

According to Goal.com, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin cut short their vacations to attend the farewell ceremony of their teammate Lucas Vazquez. Not just Mbappe and Lunin, but former Real Madrid player Marcelo also attended the farewell ceremony of Vazquez, organised by Los Merengues.

Kylian Mbappe Pays Tribute To Lucas Vázquez

Kylian Mbappe took to his official Instagram to pen down an emotional farewell note to Lucas Vazquez, saying that it was a pleasure for the French attacker to share the dressing room with the departing Real Madrid star.

Mbappe showered praise on the Spanish side back for always being great to him. The French attacker also wished luck to Vazquez for his future.

"My friend, It was a pleasure sharing the locker room with you this season. He has always been great to me from day one to last. A legend on and off the pitch of the best club in the world, I wish you all the best for the future. Thank you very much for everything @lucasvazquez91," Kylian Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

Vazquez joined Real Madrid when he was 16 years old, in July 2015. With Los Blancos, Lucas Vázquez played 402 matches and scored 38 goals.

In the 2024-2025 season, the 34-year-old played 53 matches for Real Madrid and got on the back of the net just two times.

With Real Madrid, Lucas Vázquez won many prestigious trophies, including La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, and Super Cup.