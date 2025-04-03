Chelsea FC vs Tottenham Hotspur: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Updated April 3rd 2025, 17:02 IST
Premier League: Chelsea FC will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming fixture of the Premier League 2024-2025 season on Friday, April 4th. Stamford Bridge in London will host the high-voltage clash of the Premier League. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. The last time these two sides faced was on December 8, when Chelsea clinched a 4-3 triumph over Tottenham.
The two London-based clubs have faced each other 38 times in all competitions, in which Chelsea have won 21 times and Spurs clinched six. 11 matches ended in a draw. Chelsea are coming into this match after conceding a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Tottenham are also proceeding into the forthcoming fixture with a 2-0 defeat. In the upcoming fixture, Chelsea will have an advantage; however, in football, anything can happen.
The Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The Stamford Bridge is the home stadium of the Chelsea FC.
The Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
The Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcasted and streamed live at 12:30 AM IST.
Chelsea FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison; Odobert, Solanke, Son.
