Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Mohun Bagan SG in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 semi-final match on Thursday, April 3rd. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts are coming into this game following a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based club have defeated FC Goa 2-0 in their previous fixture.

Here's All The Details Of The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL Semi-Final Match

Where Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG Be Played?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur. The JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium is the home stadium of the Jamshedpur FC.

Where To Watch The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

What Time Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG Be Broadcasted?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted and streamed live at 7:30 PM IST.

Here's The Predicted XI's Of Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Albino Gomes, Stephen Eze, Pronay Halder, Ashutosh Mehta, Muhammad Uvais, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammaed Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray, Ritwik Das.

Mohun Bagan SG Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitrios Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG's Full Squads For The 2024-25 Season

Jamshedpur FC Squad: Albino Giovanni, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena, Vishal Yadav, Ashutosh Mehta, Kartik Choudhary, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Moyikkal, Pratik Chaudhari, Shubham Sarangi, Stephen Eze, Wungngayam Muirang, Chawngthu Lalrhiatpuia, Francisco Gonzalez, Mohammad Rahman, Pronay Halder, Rei Tachikawa, Samir Murmu, Sourav Das, Aniket Jadhav, Imran Khan Javier Toro, Jordan Murray, Mohammed Sanan K, Nikhil Barla, Ritwik Kumar Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Viruthiyil Sreekuttan, Javier Siverio.