Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:42 IST
Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Mohun Bagan SG in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 semi-final match on Thursday, April 3rd. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts are coming into this game following a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based club have defeated FC Goa 2-0 in their previous fixture.
ALSO READ: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup: Live Streaming, Time, Predicted XIs And All You Need To Know
The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur. The JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium is the home stadium of the Jamshedpur FC.
The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted and streamed live at 7:30 PM IST.
ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona Homecoming Takes A Massive Hit As La Liga Makes Scathing FFP Decision: Report
Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Albino Gomes, Stephen Eze, Pronay Halder, Ashutosh Mehta, Muhammad Uvais, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammaed Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray, Ritwik Das.
Mohun Bagan SG Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitrios Petratos.
Jamshedpur FC Squad: Albino Giovanni, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena, Vishal Yadav, Ashutosh Mehta, Kartik Choudhary, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Moyikkal, Pratik Chaudhari, Shubham Sarangi, Stephen Eze, Wungngayam Muirang, Chawngthu Lalrhiatpuia, Francisco Gonzalez, Mohammad Rahman, Pronay Halder, Rei Tachikawa, Samir Murmu, Sourav Das, Aniket Jadhav, Imran Khan Javier Toro, Jordan Murray, Mohammed Sanan K, Nikhil Barla, Ritwik Kumar Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Viruthiyil Sreekuttan, Javier Siverio.
Mohun Bagan SG Squad: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Alberto Rodriguez, Amandeep Vrish Bhan, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Saurabh Bhanwala, Subhasish Bose, Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammed Ashique, Sahal Abdul Samad, Salahudheen Koyambravan, Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.
Published April 3rd 2025, 15:42 IST