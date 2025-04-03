sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:42 IST

Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG: Know Live Streaming Details, Timings, Probable Playing XI And All You Need To Know

Here are all of the details from the Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG match, such as live streaming details and more.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Follow: Google News Icon
Mohun Bagan SG and Jamshedpur FC
Mohun Bagan SG and Jamshedpur FC | Image: ISL Media

Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Mohun Bagan SG in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-2025 semi-final match on Thursday, April 3rd. The match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM IST. The hosts are coming into this game following a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, the Kolkata-based club have defeated FC Goa 2-0 in their previous fixture.

ALSO READ: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Concacaf Champions Cup: Live Streaming, Time, Predicted XIs And All You Need To Know

Here's All The Details Of The Jamshedpur FC vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL Semi-Final Match

Where Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG Be Played?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur. The JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium is the home stadium of the Jamshedpur FC.

Where To Watch The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted on Sports 18 in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

What Time Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG Be Broadcasted?

The ISL semi-final match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG will be broadcasted and streamed live at 7:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona Homecoming Takes A Massive Hit As La Liga Makes Scathing FFP Decision: Report

Here's The Predicted XI's Of Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Albino Gomes, Stephen Eze, Pronay Halder, Ashutosh Mehta, Muhammad Uvais, Nikhil Barla, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammaed Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray, Ritwik Das.

Mohun Bagan SG Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Lalengmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Dimitrios Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG's Full Squads For The 2024-25 Season

Jamshedpur FC Squad: Albino Giovanni, Amrit Gope, Ayush Jena, Vishal Yadav, Ashutosh Mehta, Kartik Choudhary, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Moyikkal, Pratik Chaudhari, Shubham Sarangi, Stephen Eze, Wungngayam Muirang, Chawngthu Lalrhiatpuia, Francisco Gonzalez, Mohammad Rahman, Pronay Halder, Rei Tachikawa, Samir Murmu, Sourav Das, Aniket Jadhav, Imran Khan Javier Toro, Jordan Murray, Mohammed Sanan K, Nikhil Barla, Ritwik Kumar Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Viruthiyil Sreekuttan, Javier Siverio.

Mohun Bagan SG Squad: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Alberto Rodriguez, Amandeep Vrish Bhan, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Saurabh Bhanwala, Subhasish Bose, Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammed Ashique, Sahal Abdul Samad, Salahudheen Koyambravan, Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.
 

Published April 3rd 2025, 15:42 IST