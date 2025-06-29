Chelsea Handed FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Boost as Deal to Sign Brighton Forward Joao Pedro Agreed Upon: Reports

Heading into the summer football transfer window of 2025, one area that Premier League side Chelsea were always looking to bolster was the left-wing. Mykhailo Mudryk is staring at a lengthy drug-related suspension and they opted not to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United. And now multiple media reports suggest they have agreed to sign Brighton and Hove Albion winger Joao Pedro.

What's more, the deal will reportedly see the Brazilian join the Blues during their ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign too as he will be added to the squad once the deal is done and the signing officially announced.

Details of The Big Move

It appears to be a major coup from Chelsea, as Pedro was being linked with a move to fellow PL side Newcastle United as well and they also had bids rejected by Brighton.

However, the 23-year-old winger will sign a 7-year contract with the side that is valid up until the 2032 summer and the main reason for this is that the player only wanted a move to West London.

The fee will reportedly be in excess of £50 million, which given the kind of form he showed last season will be seen as a bargain by many.

Where Does Pedro Fit In?

As mentioned earlier, Chelsea desparately needed to fill the void at left-wing and that seems to be where Pedro would be expected to fill in for the majority of his games.

However, Chelsea are also in talks to sign Jamie-Bynoe Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and therefore he could be of some serious competition to Pedro for that exact same position.

The good thing about Pedro is that he is versatile and can operate anywhere in the front line and that will come in handy for the Blues in the upcoming season.