Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Crash Out of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as PSG Thrash MLS Side 4-0

The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami side may have been the only American side in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 that was being hosted by the United States of America, but the gulf in class between European and American football was hugely exposed after Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, hammered Miami 4-0 in their round of 16 encounter.

The loss means the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami, America's sole representative due to lifting the MLS Supporter's Shield handed out to the team that tops the MLS table in the regular season, are now out of the competition.

They were always going to be the underdogs heading into this game and not even Messi magic was going to be enough to spare them the blushes.

PSG End Game in First Half

Miami fans knew they were going to be in for a tough night when PSG's star forward Joao Neves opened the scoring in the 6th minute of the game itself.

The early goal gave Inter Miami an even bigger mountain to climb but they remained in the game till the 39th minute, after which the match truly unraveled for them in record time.

Neves doubled PSG's lead and just minutes later an own goal from Tomas Aviles meant that Miami were suddenly staring at a 3-0 deficit.

But things only got worse from there on out as Achraf Hakimi added a fourth for the Parisiens in injury time, meaning they went into the tunnel with a 4-0 lead in the first half.

Miami Struggle to Compete

Miami came out knowing they needed an absolutely Herculean effort if they were to have any hopes of overcoming the deficit.

And while the likes of Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba were once part of a Barcelona side that pulled off a ‘Remontada’ or comeback against PSG almost a decade ago - ironically that Barca side were coached by current PSG manager Luis Enrique - they were unable to muster up anything of note thereafter.